Man swims through tourist destination amid Venice flooding

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A man was caught on camera taking a swim across a submerged St. Mark's Square in Venice amid the city's worst flooding in decades.

The Italian city experienced its highest tide in 50 years this week, causing the popular tourist destination St. Mark's Square to be submerged in 3.3 feet of water.

A video shows a visitor swimming across the square.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said climate change is to blame for the flooding and called for a delayed project to construct offshore barriers to be expedited.