Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A fireball that lit up the night sky over St. Louis, Mo., was likely debris from the South Taurids meteor shower, experts said.

The American Meteor Society said the fireball was reported over eight states Sunday night, with most of the sightings reported in Missouri.

The streak of light was caught on camera by dashcams, doorbell cameras and security cameras including the CCTV at Willard High School's football stadium in Willard, Mo.

The American Meteor Society said the fireball was traveling east to west and was spotted as far away as North Carolina.

The light's appearance coincided with the peak of the South Taurids meteor shower, which features debris from Comet 2P/Encke. Experts said the fireball was likely debris from the shower.