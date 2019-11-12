Coyote with plastic tub stuck on head rescued in Ontario

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A coyote that had been wandering for several days with its head stuck inside a plastic tub was rescued by authorities in Ontario.

The Oakville-Milton Humane Society said the coyote was first spotted Nov. 5 in Bronte Creek Provincial Part and animal protective services personnel were able to locate and capture the animal Monday night.

"The container was removed and the coyote is recovering at Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge," the humane society tweeted.

Caitlin Jones, manager of animal protective services, told CTV News the plastic tub appeared to be "like a Cheetos Puffs from Costco kind of thing or maybe something from a Halloween giveaway."