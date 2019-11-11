World's largest live-cut Christmas tree illuminated in California

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree billed as the world's tallest live-cut tree was illuminated in California with more than 18,000 LED lights.

Citadel Outlets in Commerce rang in the holiday season Saturday night by illuminating the 115-foot-tall white fir tree with more than 18,000 LED lights and 10,000 ornaments.

The tree, harvested in Northern California, is believed to be the world's tallest live-cut tree.

The Christmas tree is part of the shopping center's annual celebrations, which also include a nightly snowdrop every night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. until Dec. 31.