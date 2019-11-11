Cars doing illegal stunts stop traffic on San Francisco road

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of onlookers were drawn to a street in a San Francisco neighborhood where drivers blocked the road by doing donuts.

A video captured by a witness shows at least one car spinning in fast circles and doing burnouts in the middle of a busy road in the Excelsior neighborhood while dozens of people gather on the sides of the street to watch.

The witness said police responded to the sideshow but didn't end up impounding any vehicles. It was unclear whether any drivers were identified or cited by police.

The incident occurred days after police in Ontario shared video of a similar stunt on Highway 409, near Toronto Pearson International Airport. Police said they are working to identify the driver of the vehicle in the footage.