A male baboon is on the loose in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, South Africa. File Photo by Andrea Catenaro/Shutterstock

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A large baboon has been spotted wandering loose in the Johannesburg, South Africa area and was most recently seen perched on the roof of a hotel.

Local animal rescue groups Community Led Animal Welfare, Wild Serve and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said reports of a baboon loose in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg first came in Saturday and the primate was spotted in Bryanston, Fourways and Sandton.

The baboon was last seen Monday on the roof of the The Capital On The Park hotel in Sandton.

The animal rescue groups said they are monitoring the situation and are developing a plan to trap the baboon and relocate it away from urban areas. They said they are reluctant to use a tranquilizer dart on the baboon because it is likely to flee up a tree or onto a roof, where it would be at risk of falling to its death.

Cora Bailey of CLAW said the baboon is likely migrating to find a new troop to join.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for them to do what nature dictates. If they didn't migrate, it would lead to inbreeding. So they do it to ensure genetic diversity," Bailey told News24.

A baboon was previous spotted wandering Johannesburg and the surrounding area in July.