The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., announced the 2019 inductees into its Toy Hall of Fame are Matchbox Cars, Magic: The Gathering and coloring books. Photo courtesy of The Strong Museum of Play

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Matchbox Cars, Magic: The Gathering and coloring books were selected for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame in New York state.

The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester announced the miniature cars, collectible card game and coloring tomes are this year's inductees, chosen from a list of 12 finalists that also included Care Bears, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, smartphone and spinning top.

Matchbox Cars debuted in England in 1953, and the brand was purchased by Mattel in 1997, bringing them under the same company as chief competitor Hot Wheels.

"Matchbox Cars revolutionized the toy car industry after their introduction, and the name 'Matchbox' has become synonymous with miniature cars. It's only fitting that they join the Toy Hall of Fame to sit in the winner's circle alongside Hot Wheels, the other titan of the field," Chief Curator Christopher Bensch said.

Collectible card game Magic: The Gathering was released by Wizards of the Coast in 1993 and has grown in popularity ever since.

"Magic: The Gathering changed the landscape of collectible card gaming with its introduction more than 25 years ago, and it's become a part of pop culture-leading to book series, electronic games, and even a series on Netflix," curator Shannon Symonds said. "The fact that it continues to maintain popularity is a testament to its revolutionary gameplay and constant evolution, making it engaging for beginners and experts alike."

McLoughlin Brothers, a New York printing company, is credited with the creation of the coloring book, which went from a children's toy and educational tool to an industry aimed at adults in the 2000s.

"People have expressed their creativity by adding color to shapes and images for much more than 100 years, and coloring books have provided educational and calming benefits to children and adults for more than a century," curator Nic Ricketts said.