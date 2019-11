Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A visitor to Ireland's Cliffs of Moher captured video of high winds causing a waterfall's water to flow backward.

Garry McNabb said he was hiking with friends on the Doolin side of the cliffs when he saw the waterfall spraying water backward onto the cliffs.

McNabb captured video of the phenomenon and posted it to Reddit.

He said the water was being blown back by high winds.