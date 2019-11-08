Escaped dogs block traffic on Massachusetts bridge

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said traffic hit a snarl on a busy road when two escaped dogs went running loose on a bridge.

The Massachusetts State Police said drivers stopped on Chelsea's Tobin Bridge in the afternoon Thursday and two of them got out to help capture the loose canines.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Keyes said the dogs got onto the bridge by running up the Everett Avenue on-ramp.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to the scene and loaded the dogs into the back of a cruiser. The canines were turned over to Chelsea Animal Control and were reunited with their owner at a local animal hospital.