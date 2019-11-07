Woman who won lottery before wedding wins again on anniversary

A North Carolina woman who won $50,000 from the state lottery three days before her wedding won another $5,000 on her first anniversary. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who won a $50,000 lottery jackpot three days before her wedding scored another big win on her one year anniversary.

Genia Harrell of Vanceboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her first brush with lottery luck came in October 2018, when she won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing.

Harrell said she experienced a sense of deja vu when she scored a $5,000 prize from the Lottery's October Lucke-Rewards drawing.

"It's crazy," Harrell said. "It's unbelievable. I didn't think it would happen again."

She said it took time for her latest good luck to register in her mind.

"I had to read it about four times before it set in," Harrell said. "At first I thought it was just telling me that I had a chance to win, but when I realized it said I won again, I couldn't believe it."

Harrell said she quickly called her husband.

"He was really excited," Harrell said. "Winning twice like this is incredible. It's almost like it's a sign that our marriage was meant to be."