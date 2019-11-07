An owl was rescued from a soccer net at a Missouri school district by a teacher and her parents, who had experience with bird rescue. Photo courtesy of the Belton School District

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An owl that ended up entangled in a Missouri school district's soccer net was rescued by raptor experts and later released back into the wild.

The Belton School District said the juvenile great horned owl was found stuck in the soccer net at Southwick Stadium, and Belton High School teacher Kelly Bixby, who volunteers at the Lakeside Nature Center, was summoned to the scene.

Bixby contacted her parents, Dan and Debbie Haus, who are trained in raptor rescue, and they were able to cut the owl free from the net.

The owl was taken to a veterinary clinic, where it was found to be suffering from a swollen wing, but no broken bones.

The bird was set free back at the stadium when the swelling went down and it was able to fly again.