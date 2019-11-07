The University of Alaska Anchorage is allowing students to pay outstanding parking fines with jars of peanut butter and jelly. Photo by HandmadePictures/Shutterstock.

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Alaska college is allowing students to pay outstanding parking fines with donations of peanut butter and jelly for fellow students facing hunger.

The University of Alaska Anchorage said students can donate jars of jelly, peanut butter and similar sandwich spreads to erase their unpaid parking fines.

Two jars can erase $10 worth of fines, while five jars eliminates $60.

"Any nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter- or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade, preserves, etc. will be accepted. All donations must be commercially produced (no home canning), unopened and not expired," the school said.

The jars "will be distributed through the UAA Emergency Food Cache at the UAA Student Health and Counseling Center."

The scheme is scheduled to run through Friday.