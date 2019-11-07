Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Illinois man built his own life-sized replica of the Batmobile, complete with a Boeing jet engine in the back.

Brian Hendler said he took a GM body, cut it and built a frame underneath to construct his replica of Batman's car from the 1989 Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton.

He said his Batmobile, or "Big Black Car" as he calls it, can pick itself up and spin 360 degrees.

"It's the first car in the world to do that," Hendler told WGN-TV.

Hendler said the car is not yet street legal, but he is hoping to eventually use the vehicle as an attention-grabber for charity fundraising events.

