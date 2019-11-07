Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A school in India said up to 25,000 students participated in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people brushing their teeth simultaneously in a single venue.

The Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences, part of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, teamed with KISS Foundation, the Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry and Colgate Palmolive India to attempt the record for Thursday's national Tooth Brushing Day.

Organizers said an estimated 25,000 students participated in the attempt, which would be more than enough to beat the previous record of 16,414 people, which was set in 2016 by Delhi Public School in Karnataka, India.

Evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.