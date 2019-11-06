A wolf, not the same wolf pictured here, escaped from the Mahendra Chaudhry Zoological Park in India and was recaptured in a nearby wooded area about 13 hours later. Photo by raincarnation40/Pixabay.com

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India confirmed a wolf escaped from its enclosure by breaking through the ceiling and was later captured in the nearby woods.

The Mahendra Chaudhry Zoological Park in Chhatbir said two wolves, a male and a female, broke through the wire mesh ceiling of their enclosure about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The female wolf climbed back into the enclosure on her own, but the male wolf fled the zoo grounds.

"Wolves can jump up to 10 feet and the enclosure ceiling was of around 7 feet. The animals hit the weak point of the mesh to make an escape route," M Sudhagar, the zoo's field director, told the Times of India.

The zoo dispatched its quick response team and the wolf was located and tranquilized about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in a nearby wooded area.

Sudhagar said the wolf was not injured, but will be kept under veterinary observation before returning to its enclosure.

The wire mesh is being strengthened at weak points to prevent future escapes, he said.

The zoological park obtained three wolves in 2017 as part of an exchange program with the Jaipur zoo.