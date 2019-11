Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Florida are seeking information on the disappearance of an unusual piece of property -- a 300-pound Bigfoot statue.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said the 8-foot-tall Sasquatch statue was stolen from in front of a store called Mattress Monsterz in October.

"Bigfoot is missing," the department tweeted.

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing statue to contact detectives.