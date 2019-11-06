Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A cat at a Houston shelter has become a viral celebrity after employees had to take extra security measures to prevent the escape artist from freeing his feline comrades.

The Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization said Quilty, a 7-year-old cat born at the shelter and returned a few months ago when his adopter had to move, was found to have the skills to open the doors to the free-roaming cat rooms and release them into the lobby.

The shelter shared photos on Facebook of a door handle rigged with a broom to prevent Quilty from operating it.

"Apparently this is not a new skill he learned here at the shelter; he used to let his dog sibling in the house at his old home," the post said.

The shelter has since shared more of Quilty's antics, including video of the feline attempting to paw his way out through a window.

Jennifer Hopkins of Friends For Life said the posts have resulted in a lot of interested calls about Quilty. She said the shelter tries to keep social media posts light-hearted to draw attention to the personalities of their animals.

"We don't want to 'Sarah McLachlan' anyone with our communications; bringing a new family member into your home should be a joyful experience," Hopkins told the Houston Chronicle. "We want to create more of that in the world, and if it means calling a cat a 'spicy a-hole,' then we're your people."