Deputies and animal rescuers in Minnesota captured a loose llama of unknown origins spotted taking a rest in a resident's yard. Photo courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said they captured a llama found running loose near an intersection, but so far no one has come forward to claim the animal.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called about 3 p.m. Sunday by a resident who spotted the llama taking a rest in their yard.

Deputies and a local animal control business responded to the scene, near the intersection of West 200th Street and Forest Avenue just outside of Jordan.

The sheriff's office said local business Critter Getters is temporarily housing the llama while deputies investigate its origins.