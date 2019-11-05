Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A commercial lobster fisherman shared video of the unusual catch he netted 5 miles off the coast of Maine -- a disoriented swimming deer.

Ren Dorr said he was fishing with his crew about 5 miles off the coast of Harrington when they spotted a deer swimming away from land.

"Couldn't let the poor guy suffer and drown," Dorr wrote in a Facebook post.

Dorr said his crew took the deer for a half hour taxi ride to the nearest beach and dropped it off on dry land before continuing with their fishing.