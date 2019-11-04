Odd News UNESCO apologizes for putting underwear on nude sculptures By Ben Hooper ( ) Nov. 4 (UPI) --

The U.N. cultural agency apologized to a French sculptor after a "misunderstanding" led to the artist's nude sculptures being dressed in underwear.

French sculptor Stephane Simon said he was shocked to discover his sculptures, which were displayed in Paris as part of UNESCO's European Heritage Days event, had been dressed in underwear.

Simon's In Memory of Me exhibition involved classical Greek-style sculptures posed as though they were snapping selfies with smartphones.

The artist told CNN the incident left him feeling "humiliated."

"I felt ashamed, so deeply sad to see all these years of work and research broken," he said. "For two days visitors came to meet, to ask me: 'But why did you do that?' But it was not my choice."

Simon said UNESCO told him the underwear was the result of a "mistake made by one employee."

A UNESCO spokesman apologized for the incident.

"This was due to an unfortunate misunderstanding. Our entire work and mandate is in favor of freedom of creation," the spokesman said.