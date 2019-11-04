Massachusetts man claims two $1M lottery jackpots 18 months apart

A Massachusetts man won two $1 million jackpots from scratch-off lottery tickets within 18 months of each other. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just 18 months after claiming the same amount from another game.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said Rolf Rhodes of Mendon bought a $4,000,000 Instant Jackpot scratch-off ticket from the Imperial Gas and County Store in Mendon.

The ticket earned him a $1 million prize, which he chose to claim in the annuity option of 20 annual payments of $50,000.

Rhodes previously scored a $1 million prize from a Hit $1,000 scratch-off ticket May 22, 2018. He took that prize as a $650,000 lump sum before taxes.