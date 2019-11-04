Lightsaber battle record unofficially broken at Michigan hockey game

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An estimated 5,000 people dueled with glowing swords at a Michigan hockey team's attempt to break a Guinness World Record for largest lightsaber battle.

The Kalamazoo Wings celebrated their Star Wars Night event by leading the crowd in a lightsaber battle that featured fans using their blue and red lightsabers to battle in the style of the Jedi and Sith.

No official numbers were released by the team, but the game was sold out and the stadium seats more than 5,000.

Video and photographic evidence from the event is being submitted to Guinness and officials said they expect to hear back within two weeks regarding whether they successfully broke the record for largest lightsaber battle at a sporting event.

The current record, 3,860 people, was set at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Mo., in May of this year.