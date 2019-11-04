Driver doing donuts blocks Toronto-area highway

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario shared video of a driver blocking a Toronto-area highway by doing donuts in the middle of the roadway.

The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted a video showing the vehicle driving in fast circles on Highway 409, near Toronto Pearson International Airport, while other drivers block traffic and film the stunt.

"This is not only dangerous and illegal, it is disappointing when a mob mentality of hijacking a highway to make a scene like this is conducted," OPP spokesman Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted.

Schmidt said it was unclear from the video when the event took place.

"When you see the video, you see stopped traffic all the way around that curve and if cars are coming up and not realizing that they are coming to a dead stop, very easily we could have a very serious and tragic outcome," Schmidt told CP24.

The sergeant said the driver in the video could face charges including dangerous driving and mischief.