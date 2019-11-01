Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An Ohio student said first responders were "taken aback" when they arrived at the scene of her crash with a deer because she covered in fake blood as part of her costume: Carrie, the titular character from Stephen King's horror novel.

Sidney Wolfe, 20, said she had been visiting a haunted house in Kentucky while dressed in the fake blood-soaked prom dress to promote Marshall University's production of Carrie: The Musical, which is based on King's novel.

Wolfe said she hit a deer while on her way back to Huntington. She cautioned the 911 dispatcher about her costume when calling for assistance, but ambulance crews who responded to the scene were "taken aback" by the sight of her covered in fake blood.

"They kept asking over and over again if I wanted medical assistance, and I kept saying, 'No, I'm okay,' " Wolfe told The Washington Post. "Once I got my wits to me and kind of calmed down, I realized that I was in fact not injured, and I was just in a really ironic situation."

She said the first responders at the scene calmed down when she explained her situation.

"After I got the chance to explain that it was Carrie makeup, they thought it was hilarious," she said. "They were absolutely wonderful. They couldn't have handled it better."