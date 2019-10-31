Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The operators of a pedestrian suspension bridge in Tennessee are inviting revelers to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins by tossing them from the bridge 150 feet over the ground.

The Gatlinburg Skybridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, said visitors are invited to toss pumpkins over the side of the bridge for $5 starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

The event had originally been scheduled for Halloween, but was moved to Friday due to weather forecasts.

The operators of the bridge said revelers without their own pumpkins can use one of about 200 pumpkins available at the attraction while supplies last.

The SkyBridge is aiming to have more than 100 people throw pumpkins over the side at the same time about 6:30 p.m., but the pumpkin tossing event will last from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.