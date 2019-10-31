Trending

1.46-inch tooth pulled by dentist declared world's longest by Guinness
Escaped horse leaps into neighbor's backyard pool
Man cashes in record-breaking penny pyramid for $10,303.15
Michigan man does 5,010 burpees in 12 hours
1-ton boulder stolen from national forest in Arizona
2019 World Series: Astros vs. Nationals
2019 World Series: Astros vs. Nationals

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar gets revenge against Cain Velasquez
State Dept. approves sale of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Croatia
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair reunite amid California wildfires
Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli completes acceptance trials
Video shows arrest, breakout attempt involving son of 'El Chapo'
 
