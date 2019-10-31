A Georgia Tech student whose apartment window faces a tech company's headquarters used sticky notes to seek a job with the firm. Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Georgia Institute of Technology student landed an internship with a Fortune 500 company after using sticky notes to communicate with the firm.

Gursimran Singh, who studies computer science at Georgia Tech, used sticky notes to spell out "HIRE ME" on a window in his apartment that faces the headquarters of tech company NCR.

The next morning a friend alerted Singh to a reply in a window in the NCR building: "EMAIL?"

Singh said he "spent a lot on sticky notes" to spell out his email address in the window.

"I never expected them to continue the conversation, but they did, so it was pretty amazing for me," Singh told CNN.

He said he started email correspondence with NCR employees and eventually ended up receiving a summer internship interview offer from the company's vice president of IT.

Singh ended up getting the internship through a different route when he participated in the Georgia Tech's annual HackGT hackathon event. His team won the event, and they were offered company internships by NCR, which was one of the hackathon's sponsors.