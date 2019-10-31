Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana said an escaped horse running next to and in the middle of a road late at night received an escort of patrol cars and the chase was caught on video.

The Goshen Police Department shared patrol car dashboard camera footage showing the runaway horse trotting along a road and into the middle of a two-way street.

Police positioned their patrol vehicles in front of and to the side of the horse to prevent it coming into contact with other vehicles.

The horse eventually came to a stop and police enlisted the help of a bystander with horse experience to calm the equine while they arranged to transport it back to its owner's home. Police said the chase lasted about 20 minutes.