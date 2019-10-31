Police in West Virginia captured an 11-foot python spotted slithering by a postal worker about one month after it escaped its owner's home. Photo courtesy of the City of Richwood

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in West Virginia said one of the two pythons on the loose in the state for weeks was captured after being found by a postal carrier.

The Richwood Police Department said the 11-foot snake was found about a block away from its owner's home after it escaped from its tank and broke through a window screen about a month earlier.

Authorities said the snake was returned to its owner, who was asked to reinforce the snake's enclosure and register the pet with the state.

A 15-foot python that escaped in Morgantown in May remains on the loose. Experts said in September that the Morgantown python is likely thriving in the local ecosystem.