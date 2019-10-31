A Saskatchewan man scored a lottery jackpot of more than $750,000 from a ticket he received for free. Photo courtesy of the Western Canada Lottery Corp.

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan man found lottery luck with a jackpot of more than $750,000 from a ticket that he received for free.

Chinmoy Deb Roy told the Western Canada Lottery Corp. he received a free Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Oct. 19 drawing from Acadia Petro Canada in Saskatoon.

Deb Roy said he took two lottery tickets with him on a recent gas station trip and handed them to the clerk to check. The first one was a $10 winner, but the second ticket, his free play ticket, gave the clerk pause.

"She told me, 'I can't pay you that much,'" Deb Roy recalled. "She told me I won $1 million (U.S. $759,700). I said, 'Really?'"

The winner said he went home and called a family meeting.

"I told them all to come into the living room, and I told them, 'Today, one thing happened,'" he said. '"Today I checked my ticket and won one million dollars.'"

Deb Roy said the money will go toward paying bills and saving for his children's educations. He said he doesn't plan to quit his job.

"I feel better when I work," he said. "I want to have something to do."