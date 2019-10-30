University library overrun with people in Spider-Man costumes

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Students at the University of North Carolina were left baffled when dozens of people in Spider-Man costumes flooded into the library for a brief stunt.

A video recorded Tuesday by student Brian Keyes shows the Spider-Men jumping around on tables and pretending to shoot webs, with some of the super heroes pretending to type on computers and approaching studying students.

The Spider-Man stunt lasted only a few moments before they scattered.

The reason behind the Spider-Man gathering was unclear, but it occurred only two days before Halloween.

University police said the incident was not reported by students and it does not appear that the stunt put anyone in danger.