Michigan man does 5,010 burpees in 12 hours

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan martial artist may have broken a Guinness World Record when he completed 5,010 burpees, a full-body exercise also known as squat thrusts, in a 12-hour period.

Mike Berean of Brighton averaged about 500 burpees an hour during his record attempt at Krav Maga Great Lakes in Wixom.

Berean's record attempt was aimed at raising money for breast cancer research in honor of friend Marni Levine, who died as a result of the disease 13 years ago.

The number to beat was 4,689, a record set by fellow Michigander Bryan Abell in July.

"He ended up doing 5,010 burpees, so he did break the record," Dori Berean, the athlete's wife, told The Detroit News. "We raised over $7,200 for the Marni Fund. And we'll be collecting until the end of the month."

Berean said he is submitting the required evidence of his attempt to Guinness World Records for official recognition.