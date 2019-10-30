Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A New York state dog was hit by a car and survived a 45-minute drive trapped inside the vehicle's bumper and front grille.

Rotterdam police said Coco the dog was struck by a car in Albany and the driver got out to investigate what she hit, but saw only minor damage to the front of her car and no struck object in sight.

Police said it wasn't until the driver traveled 45 minutes to Rotterdam that she discovered the small dog trapped inside her bumper.

"On of our officers was able to free the dog from the car by pressing down the scoop and allowing the dog to come out," Rotterdam Police Lt. Jeffrey Collins told WTEN-TV.

Kathleen Davis, Coco's owner, said the dog escaped through a fence after being let outside to relieve herself.

Davis said Coco suffered broken bones and she is now attempting to raise $4,000 to pay for the canine's surgery. Veterinarians said she is recovering well.