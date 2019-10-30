Connecticut boy, 10, receives jury duty summons

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family was surprised when a jury duty summons arrived in the mail bearing the name of their son -- who is only 10 years old.

The Dondero family of Glastonbury said their son, Nick, 10, received a jury duty summons in the mail, and the parents sent it back explaining he was underage.

The Connecticut Judicial Branch said the family followed the correct procedure.

Officials said the branch gets names for jury duty from the The Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Labor, Registrar of Voters, and the Department of Revenue Services. The received names do not include the bearers' ages.

A Pennsylvania family received a similar surprise in the mail in February 2018 when Luke Fox, 11, was issued a jury duty summons. Jeanette Fox, Luke's mother, said she called an 800 number on the summons and the woman she spoke to said the court system had recently switched companies in charge of compiling the list of people who receive summonses.