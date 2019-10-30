Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service is seeking information about a 1-ton boulder that was apparently stolen from the side of a road in Arizona's Prescott National Forest.

The Forest Service said the boulder, known as Wizard Rock, vanished about two weeks ago from the side of Highway 89/Whitespar Road in the Prescott National Forest.

"The Wizard Rock was a large, 1 ton, beautiful black boulder with white quartz running through it and special to the community," the Forest Service said.

Officials said an 80-pound heart-shaped rock was previously stolen from Granite Mountain Wilderness and was returned anonymously after media reports about the missing stone.