A Maryland man said winning a $40 prize from a scratch off ticket led to his winning $70 from the same game and finally a $50,000 prize from his third attempt. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who hit a lucky streak with a scratch-off game capped off his series of wins with a $50,000 jackpot.

The 50-year-old Huntingtown man told Maryland Lottery officials his lucky streak started Oct. 22 when a $2,000,000 Richer scratch-off ticket turned his $30 investment into a $40 prize.

The man decided to put his winnings toward another ticket of the same game and earned a $70 payout.

"I stopped at a new spot and bought two more," he said.

The "new spot," Ken-Mar Liquors in Prince Frederick, sold him a $50,000 winner.

"I was shaking and my heart was pumping!" the man recalled.

He bought the winning ticket Oct. 24, but waited to cash it in at lottery headquarters until Monday because he had a long-planned family trip to Busch Gardens during the weekend.

The winner said his windfall will go to good use.

"I'm going to do my best to be debt free. It sure is going to help," he said.