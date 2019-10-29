Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A squirrel ran through an Alabama church during a morning service that was being filmed to post online, and the pastor said the incident evoked a classic country song.

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church posted a video to its Facebook page showing senior pastor Bill Brunson addressing the congregation Sunday morning as parishioners could be heard screaming in the background as the squirrel ran wild through the building.

'"Let me share with you many years ago Ray Stevens sang a song entitled Mississippi Squirrel Revival, when a squirrel went berserk in the First Self Righteous church in the sleepy little town of Pascagoula," Brunson said in the video.

"Just so you know the scream you heard is because a squirrel came through our stained glass window...and has entered the balcony and is encouraging our members to get a little more spiritual than usual," he said.

Brunson said congregation members tried to trap the squirrel using the collection plate.

"If you have any squirrel capturing skills, if that's your spiritual gift, move to the balcony and assist in the hunt," he said.