Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Visitors to the ocean in California captured footage of pink waves crashing against the shore amid efforts to fight wildfires in the state.

A witness recorded video near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard in Malibu about 12:30 p.m. Monday when he noticed the color of the water.

The man said the section of pink water was about the size of two football fields.

The pink color is believed to have been caused by the pink fire retardant being used to battle wildfires in California.