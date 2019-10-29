Mystery of 71-year overdue library book solved in Pennsylvania

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The mystery of a library book returned to a Pennsylvania library 71 years past its due date was solved with help from the person whose library card was found inside the book.

The book, titled So Build We, was returned to the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre earlier this month by Mary Scheib, who found it while cleaning out a homestead belonging to her late spouse, Sally Healey.

The library joked on Facebook that the 2-cent-per-day late fee would have come to $517.42.

The book contained a library card belonging to Josephine Comito Murphy, 91, who said she had no memory borrowing the book from the library.

Family members theorized the book was checked out by Ann Donahue, Murphy's late cousin and a former resident of Healey's homestead. The book was found among nursing books believed to have belonged to Donahue.

"I was so excited that I could get the book back to the Osterhout that I didn't even think to look for the woman," Scheib told The Citizens' Voice newspaper. "I was happy with their reaction."