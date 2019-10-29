Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old woman in China has become the oldest person in the country to give birth after having a baby girl.

The woman, a retired nurse identified by the surname Tian, had her baby via cesarean section at the Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital in Shandong Province on Friday.

Tian, who underwent unspecified traditional Chinese fertility treatments prior to the pregnancy, became the oldest person in the country to give birth, beating out a 64-year-old woman who gave birth in Jilin Province in 2016.

Tian and her husband named their new daughter Tianci, which translates to "given by god."

The couple already have two adult children and multiple grandchildren, the oldest of whom is 18.

Tian's husband, Huang, said both of the parents are in good health and he said they plan to live to be 110 years old to watch their daughter grow up.

The world record holder for oldest mother belongs to Erramatti Mangayamma of India, who gave birth to twin girls at the age of 74.