North Carolina man's lucky lottery numbers pay off after 13 years

A North Carolina man said the numbers he used to win a Cash 5 jackpot are the same lottery numbers he's been using for 13 years. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who has been playing the same lottery numbers for 13 years finally had his persistence pay off with a $323,783 jackpot.

William Goins of Southport told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at the Tobacco Road Outlet in Southport and bought a Cash 5 ticket using the same numbers he's been playing for 13 years.

"They're my lucky numbers," Goins said. "They just came to me one day while I was filling out the play slip, and I've been using them ever since."

Goins said he was in shock when his numbers came up in Friday night's drawing.

"I just kept looking back and forth between the numbers on my phone and the numbers on my ticket," Goins said. "I didn't believe it. I thought I was seeing things."

Goins said he plans to buy a new motor for his fishing boat and put the rest of the money into savings.

"I love fishing," the winner said. "Who knows, after winning this, I might make fishing my new full-time hobby."