Illinois highway closed to remove more than 100 loose cattle

About 100 cows escaped onto an Illinois highway when the semi truck carrying them overturned. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An Illinois highway was closed in both directions when an overturned semi truck released more than 100 confused cattle onto the highway.

The Illinois State Police said the 100 bovines were released about 1 p.m. when the semi carrying them overturned on Interstate 72 in Argenta.

Police closed both lanes of traffic to round up the cattle, and the eastbound lanes were reopened by 6:30 p.m. The westbound lanes remained closed while the wreckage was removed and vehicles were brought in to haul away the loose cattle.

Investigators said the driver, who was not injured, was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. They said the truck left the highway and overturned in the median.

The state police said about 113 cattle died in the crash. They said multiple cows were still loose in the area Monday morning.