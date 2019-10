Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A new tourist attraction in a Chinese city took the Guinness World Record for the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk.

The walkway over Tongren, Guizhou, is suspended 984 feet off the ground and measures 301 feet, 2 inches long.

The glass-bottomed skywalk, built by the Guizhou Shiqian Hot Spring Investment and Development Co., Ltd., was constructed in the shape of the bow of a boat.

The walkway overlooks historic Shiqian Xianren Street.