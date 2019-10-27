Man wins $200,000 en route to last chemo treatment

A North Carolina man on his way to receive his last chemo treatment for colon cancer won a $200,000 lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina cancer patient on his way to his last round of chemotherapy found some luck along the way when he won a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Ronnie Foster of Pink Hill told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way to receive his last chemo treatment for colon cancer when he stopped at the Short Stop store in Beulaville for scratch-off lottery tickets.

"I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo," Foster said. "Winning this made it my lucky day."

"I bought a $1 ticket and won $5," Foster said. "I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one."

The first of Foster's tickets turned out to be a dud, but the second, a Win It All scratch-off, revealed a $200,000 prize.

"I saw all those zeroes and I froze," Foster said. "I didn't believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, 'Go to lottery headquarters,' I started shaking. I couldn't believe it."

Foster said some of the money will go toward paying off his medical bills.

"I have good insurance," Foster said. "But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier."