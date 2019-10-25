Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of white moose were caught on camera along an Ontario highway after a string of reported sightings in the preceding two weeks.

Jackie Burns Loyer said she was driving on Highway 101 between Timmins and Chapleau when she spotted the two pale creatures, dubbed "spirit moose" after a sighting in 2018.

Experts said the moose are not albino, but rather leucistic, a related condition that involves an animal having only a partial loss of pigment.

Loyer captured photos of the pair after numerous reports of white moose in the area on social media in the past two weeks.