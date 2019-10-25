Museum holds Creepy Doll Contest to find spookiest toy

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Minnesota museum is celebrating Halloween by pulling out all of its most unsettling toys for a Creepy Doll Contest.

The History Center of Olmsted County is asking social media users to vote on which of the creepiest among its nine most unsettling dolls.

Votes can be cast by liking of commenting on posts on the center's Facebook and Instagram pages. The winner is scheduled to be announced Monday, and will be displayed alongside the runner-up through Nov. 2.

"The doll I disdain handling is the one with human hair," curator Dan Nowakowski told MPR News.

"We have some dolls that have moveable eyelids. And when you lift them up, they snap," he said. "You can hear the click from the eyes moving up."