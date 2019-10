A cow briefly escaped from a crate at Pittsburgh International Airport and was recaptured by employees. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A miniature cow mounted a brief escape at Pittsburgh International Airport during a cargo transfer on a ramp, officials said.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority said the cow's crate was being transferred on a ramp when the bovine broke out and made a run for it.

Crews were able to quickly round up the loose cow and return it to the crate.

Officials said there was no interruption to airport operations during the brief escape.