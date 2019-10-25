Message in a bottle floats from New Jersey to Newfoundland

A message in a bottle tossed into the water in New Jersey took about six weeks to reach Newfoundland, Canada. Photo by ariesa66/Pixabay.com

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle thrown into the water in New Jersey traveled north for six weeks before washing up in Newfoundland.

Holly Romanek said she was visiting Sandy Hook with her mother and other family members in May when they decided to put a message into an empty Starbucks Frappuccino bottle and throw it into the water.

"This bottle was thrown into the Atlantic Ocean from Sandy Hook, New Jersey," the message reads. "If you find it, we hope you're having a good day. If you like, please email me."

"Thrown in ocean on May 19, 2019. Hope this finds you happy!" the women wrote, along with a hand-drawn smiley face.

Romanek said they eventually received a response from a man who said he found the bottle on the rocks at Flatrock Cove in Newfoundland. He said he found the bottle about six weeks after it had been tossed into the ocean.

A family walking a beach in Wales discovered a message in a bottle on Cefn Sidan beach in late August. The family said they found out the bottle had been tossed into the water by a German couple on a cruise just under four years earlier.

The message contained the coordinates of where the bottle had been thrown into the water and the family calculated it had traveled 1,624 miles.