Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A team of daredevils in India broke their own Guinness World Record by stacking nine men into a "bed of nails sandwich."

Vispy Kharadi, who was the bottom man in the sandwich, led the attempt in Surat, Gujarat, which saw nine men stacked with beds of nails in between them.

Kharadi, who led the effort in 2018 to set the previous record with eight men, said the most difficult part of the attempt was dealing with gravity and the weight on top of him.

Kharadi captured a second record at the same event for most iron bars bent with the neck in one minute.