Casino luck leads to $75,000 lottery jackpot

A Kansas man said some luck at a casino set off a string of scratch-off lottery wins that led to a $75,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Kansas man said winning some cash at a casino left him with a lucky feeling that led him to buy lottery tickets on the way home that ended with a $75,000 win.

Alan Willard of Osawatomie told Kansas Lottery officials he was driving home after winning some cash at a casino when he decided to pick up some scratch-off tickets.

"I don't play scratch tickets that often," Willard said. "I was feeling lucky so I decided to try them out. I spent $20 and won $65 that first time, so I was already in a good mood!"

He said the good luck inspired him to buy more tickets at his next stop, Casey's General Store in Osawatomie.

"I decided to try some of the Holiday Lucky Times tickets, so I purchased them and took them home," Willard said. "I sat on the porch with my wife and we scratched them off, and that's when I realized I had a big winner! I still can't believe my luck."

Willard scratched off a $75,000 win.

The winner said some of the money will go toward paying off his car and finishing some home renovation projects.

"We might take a vacation, too," Willard said. "We haven't taken a real vacation in a while, so I think this is the right time to go!"