Parade of 868 RVs certified as new Guinness World Record

A line of 868 RVs, measuring a total of nearly 6 miles long, in Australia was officially certified as a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced an Australian town has captured the record for longest line of motor homes after 868 RVs formed a nearly 6-mile parade.

The record-keeping organization said it has reviewed evidence submitted by the town of Barcaldine, Queensland, and determined the event, which took place in May, surpassed the previous record of 672 RVs, which was set in Italy in 2003.

Len Waddington, president of the Australian Motorhoming Lions Club, which helped organize the record, said the event was a "good memory" for all involved.

"All those that participated now can get a certificate from Guinness," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.